Week in Review: Avoiding Citrus Thrip Damage & Delays to Clean Truck Check

The citrus industry is making preparations to hopefully avoid another bad year for citrus thrips. The California Air Resources Board is delaying the smog check component of the program for an additional six months. Specialty crops are once again getting a special focus in Congress with the bipartisan 2024 Congressional Specialty Crops Caucus. California prune growers will soon have new prune varieties in orchards as the UC Davis Prune Breeding Program announced its latest developments. Under Secretary Alexis Taylor will lead a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) trade mission to New Delhi, India in the coming weeks. Stay informed about the latest agricultural issues by subscribing to the newsletter.

