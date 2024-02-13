USDA’s Working Lands Climate Corps

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has launched the Working Lands Climate Corps (WLCC), an initiative designed to train the next generation of conservation and climate leaders. Xochitl Torres Small, Deputy Secretary of Agriculture, revealed the program at the National Association of Conservation Districts’ (NACD) yearly gathering in San Diego. According to Will McIntee, Senior Advisor for Public Engagement at the White House, the program is a part of the American Climate Corps that the President announced in September of last year. He said it’s putting a new generation of Americans to work, conserving our lands and waters, bolstering community resilience, creating clean energy, and tackling climate change.

“The Working Lands Climate Corps will provide technical training and career pathway opportunities for young people, helping them deliver economic benefits through climates-smart ag solutions for farmers and ranchers across the country, both now and in the future,” he said. “Its first cohort will aim to create service opportunities for more than 100 young people. So, we’re really excited to build on the interest in the American Climate Corps and to work with young people. Through this new program on working lands and in partnership with our farmers and ranchers.”

The American Climate Corps has garnered interest from over 50,000 people, according to the White House. Furthermore, 2,200 individuals have actively engaged in listening sessions.

