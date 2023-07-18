USDA Requests Input on GHG Measurement Plans

The USDA wants the public’s opinion on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

USDA is requesting public input on the draft “Federal Strategy to Advance Greenhouse Gas Measurement and Monitoring for the Agriculture and Forestry Sectors (.pdf).” The draft Federal Strategy outlines a framework for enhancing greenhouse gas measurement, monitoring, reporting, and verification within the agricultural and forestry sectors, with a special focus on the administration’s Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry Initiative. It also aligns with ongoing work across the federal government to quantify carbon sequestration and carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide emissions.

USDA recently announced a $300 million investment to advance priorities set by the strategy. The Notice in the Federal Register seeks information on four topics: general comments or questions about the draft Federal Strategy; animal agriculture; croplands; and data & data sharing. Comments are invited from a variety of stakeholders, including users and providers of agriculture and forestry data, methods, and analyses, state and local agencies, private sector researchers, and non-governmental organizations.

