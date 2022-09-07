USDA Extends WIC-Related Formula Flexibilities

An extension in the WIC program for baby formula. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The USDA is extending a key funding flexibility in the WIC program that’s allowed state agencies and their infant formula manufacturers to work together to provide more options for needy families. Under this flexibility that’s now extended to the end of October, USDA is covering the added cost of non-contract formula to make it financially feasible for states to allow WIC participants to buy alternate sizes, forms, or brands of infant formula.

“USDA is committed to maintaining flexibilities to provide continued support to WIC families as the nationwide supply of infant formula recovers,” says Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack. “WIC families are counting on us, and while the supply of formula is improving, the extended flexibilities will make sure those families can find the formula they need for their babies.”

To make the extended flexibility economically feasible, USDA is covering the additional costs of these alternate formulas while supplies remain impacted.

