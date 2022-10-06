The USDA is targeting specialty crop, organic, and urban ag producers for listening sessions on two insurance options, Whole-Farm Revenue Protection (WFRP) and the Micro Farm insurance options. WFRP and Micro Farm are two of the most comprehensive risk management options available.

“We want to make sure farmers and ranchers know about these very important insurance options. We invite specialty crop, organic, urban and direct market producers to join the virtual ‘RMA Roadshow,” RMA Administrator Marcia Bunger said. “The RMA Roadshow will include me and leadership to highlight important improvements to Whole-Farm and Micro Farm and answer your questions.”

She said while Whole Farm is geared toward larger farms and Micro Farm toward smaller farms, the programs are similar. She also said the programs have seen improvements, including:

Doubling the maximum insurable revenue under WFRP, now up to $17 million;

More than tripling the size of farm operations eligible for Micro Farm to $350,000 in approved revenue; and

Reducing paperwork requirements for WFRP.

The RFA is holding listening sessions on the insurance options. The final two are Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. PT and Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. ET.

You can more information at https://www.rma.usda.gov/en/Topics/Outreach-and-Education/RMA-Roadshow.

RMA Insurance Options for Specialty Crops, Organics

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.