No Kitchens in Future Homes?

Will our future homes be built without kitchens? That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Child learning to cook dumplings with her mother in their kitchen

By Taras Grebinets/Shutterstock image

Dining away from home is once again becoming a bigger part of America’s eating habits. Mike North, president of the producer division at Ever.Ag, says we’re consuming a lot of food away from home.

“So much that more than 50 percent of the food dollars in America are, in fact, spent away from home. And so, we have built into the equation a massive dependence on food service,” he said.

Americans are eating out so much that some new homes are actually getting built with no kitchens.

“If you look at the trends, we’re not only moving away from eating at home to spending more money and more time eating out of home, but we’re also more and more reliant on people bringing it to our homes,” he said. “Companies like Grub Hub and DoorDash are having exceptional quarters as more and more people use these services. And so yes, there are houses that are being built without kitchens.”

Some of these new houses have smaller food preparation spaces instead of full kitchens.

“We’re becoming more reliant on just needing a prep space and having everything we need brought right to us, so it’s a changing landscape out there,” he said. “Certainly, we’ll have to keep a watchful eye towards the future on how our culture shifts and how we adapt to different offerings and services and technology, and how that changes the way we consume too.”

From Joanna Guza via the National Association of Farm Broadcasting.

From Joanna Guza via the National Association of Farm Broadcasting.

