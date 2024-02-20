New Era of Growth for Clean Fuels

It’s a new era for clean fuels. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Clean Fuels Alliance America welcomed almost 850 attendees from over 20 countries to its Clean Fuels Conference in Fort Worth, Texas. It was a chance to connect with key players in the biodiesel, renewable diesel, and sustainable aviation fuel industries.

Clean Fuels CEO Donnell Rehagen says, “The conference offered a setting to unite on the mission and vision that are so critical to our success.” Rehagen continues, “As our industry continues to evolve, it’ll be even more important to remain together and focused on the issues that move us forward.”

Companies including BNSF Railway, Union Pacific, American Airlines, and PepsiCo took the stage to discuss sustainability goals and how clean fuels are moving the needle to reach them. OEM operators took attendees behind the scenes to explain how they are embracing the challenge of decarbonization and securing approvals to ensure liquid fuels continue to play a pivotal role in powering heavy-duty machinery.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson