International Trade a Key Topic at Cattle Industry Convention

The Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show are underway in New Orleans, Louisiana, with nearly 7,000 cattle producers, industry partners, and stakeholders gathered for education, engagement, and entertainment.

A key topic at the convention is international trade. AgNet Media’s Sabrina Halvorson is covering the event and talked with National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Executive Director of Government Affairs Kent Bacus about current trade issues.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s interview:

More from the Convention

This year’s event kicked off with Franki Moscato, winner of the 10th Annual NCBA National Anthem Contest, singing the “Star-Spangled Banner.” Buzz Brainard, host of Music Row Happy Hour, returned as convention emcee and introduced surprise guest Archie Manning, patriarch of a professional football legacy and former quarterback of the New Orleans Saints. And “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan joined remotely to welcome cattlemen and women from across the country.

Over the next few days convention participants will gain insights on market trends and weather forecasts during the CattleFax Outlook Seminar, learn about the industry’s commitment to protecting environmental resources, supporting communities and creating an economically viable future during the Sustainability Forum, and hear an update on the beef business climate in the United States and around the globe.

Annual meetings of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, American National CattleWomen, CattleFax and National Cattlemen’s Foundation will also take place. In addition, the 2022 Environmental Stewardship Award regional winners will be recognized at a special reception. Before activities conclude on Friday, the Closing General Session will celebrate the Beef Checkoff-funded Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) Program and BQA award winners and will feature inspirational keynote speaker Chris Koch.

On the Trade Show Floor

The award-winning NCBA Trade Show will provide opportunities for producers to network, learn, shop, dine and connect with friends, both old and new. It will feature more than 350 exhibitors and displays across eight acres under one roof along with a variety of educational opportunities.

New in 2023, Cattle Chats will feature 20-minute beef industry educational sessions, with special spotlight sessions focusing on sustainability. Attendees can also stop in the Learning Lounge to enjoy informal, face-to-face talks in an intimate setting right on the trade show floor. Industry leaders will tackle topics such as ranch succession, effective probiotics, deworming protocols, animal welfare and tax trends.

The popular Stockmanship & Stewardship Demonstration Arena returns with stockmanship experts providing low-stress cattle handling demonstrations, BQA educational sessions, industry updates and facility design sessions. And the Chutes and Scales Showdown offers a side-by-side comparison of equipment where producers can watch cattle run through chutes then get hands-on experience.

Entertainment Features Local Flavor

New Orleans is the birthplace of Jazz, and entertainment will be around every corner. The Secret Cow on Thursday night will transport guests back to 1920s New Orleans for jazzy music, good food and great company. The country trio Chapel Hart will combine their Mississippi roots and Louisiana spice in a special performance during Closing General Session. Then, convention will wrap up Friday evening with “Party Gras” featuring the country music group Midland and special guest Neal McCoy.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.