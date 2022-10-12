A specialty protein market is seeing more popularity. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Fried Crickets

Courtesy USDA/NIFA-Adobe stock image

The insect protein market is projected to reach USD 3.3 Billion by 2027. Insect proteins are now getting highly popular among the young population, especially for sports nutrition. This is due to the rising application of cricket flour in various nutritious food products. Government support, and the presence of key manufacturers in this market, have contributed to the growth of the insect protein market.

The insect protein market has been segmented based on applications such as food & beverages, animal nutrition, and pharmaceuticals & cosmetics. The animal nutrition segment contributed to the largest market share in 2022, followed by food & beverages and pharmaceuticals & cosmetics.

If you’re wondering what kinds of insects are included here, they include crickets, grasshoppers, ants, mealworms, black soldier flies, and others.

Insect Protein Getting More Popular

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.