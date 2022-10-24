Inflation Boosting Prices, Lowering Sales of Organic Products

Inflation is impacting the organic industry. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Ongoing inflation resulted in higher retail prices of organic fresh produce during the third quarter of this year. The Organic Produce Network says that generated a 4.1 percent increase in total organic dollars but also contributed to a decline of 4.5 percent in organic volume compared to the same period last year.

Overall, organic fresh produce pricing per pound increased by 8.9 percent during the third quarter compared to the same time in 2021. Sales during the third quarter topped $2.4 billion this year. At the same time, conventional produce’s average price per pound increased by more than 10 percent, with total sales of almost $18 billion. Tomatoes were the bright spot for organic sales in the third quarter, thanks to a 19 percent increase in volume and a hefty 30 percent increase in dollars.

Fourteen of the top categories posted year-over-year increases in dollars, led by potatoes, onions, and peaches.

