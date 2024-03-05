Fuel Prices See Double-Digit Increase for Gasoline

After falling last week, the nation’s average price of gasoline climbed ten cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy. The national average is up 22 cents from a month ago but 3.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average diesel price fell 2.7 cents last week and stands at $4.03 per gallon—33 cents lower than one year ago.

GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan says the trend is “hardly surprising for this time of year, and will likely continue as the entire nation has now made the first step toward summer gasoline.”

After a weekend that saw Saudi Arabia announce an extension of their one million barrel per day production cut, oil prices were seeing slight losses, but remained near the highest level since November. The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $3.29 per gallon, with the most common diesel price at $3.99 per gallon.

Fuel Prices See Double-Digit Increase

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.