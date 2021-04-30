Fight Post-Bloom Disease with PH-D® Fungicide

Post-bloom is a critical period for almonds. If disease strikes during this time, your trees can experience anything from branch- and foliage-shedding to a reduction in nut quality and yield. This means disease control needs to be top of mind and implemented throughout the season to keep harmful, disease-causing fungi at bay.

Staving off fungal diseases in almonds requires early application of fungicides, typically followed up at recommended intervals to get the full effect. But knowing which type of fungicide will be most effective requires you to identify which diseases are threatening your harvest.

Warm, wet weather this time of year makes for perfect conditions when dealing with diseases like almond scab, also known as Cladosporium carpophilum. Growers should watch for sporulating twig lesions, a sign that scab may be present in your orchard. Higher-density plantings can make matters worse as they prevent orchard floors from drying out during the day. Applying a fungicide spray will help keep almond scab in check before it can cause defoliation and weaken almond trees, which can impact yield later in the season.

Growers should also be mindful of Alternaria leaf spot. Alternaria leaf spot can evolve quickly, especially in early summer, defoliating trees in a few short weeks and causing almond crop potential to fall with each leaf. The disease typically begins as a half-inch brown spot on almond leaves, which turns black as fungus spores develop. If left untreated, trees begin to lose their leaves.

Orchards experiencing high humid conditions can also be at risk for rust. The disease can first appear in late spring or early summer, with small yellow spots on the upper surface of leaves and brown spores on the bottom. To combat both Alternaria leaf spot and rust, a fungicide should be applied preventively before the first signs of the disease.

From hull split to when the hulls are dry, almonds are also susceptible to a hull rot. A hull rot infection can be caused by three primary fungi: Monilinia, Rhizopus stolonifer, and Aspergillus niger. Growers and PCAs should scout their orchards for brown or tan areas on the outside of the hull. Dead or dry leaves on a shoot can also be a sign that an almond tree is experience hull rot



The solution: PH-D Fungicide

From scab to hull rot in almonds, growers can turn to PH-D® Fungicide (FRAC 19) to protect their orchards. PH-D is a biological fungicide but performs like a conventional fungicide against disease. It is an excellent option for growers looking for a high degree of disease control in almonds post-bloom.

Unique mode of action

PH-D is the only fungicide in FRAC Group 19. The unique mode of action allows for control of a wide range of disease in almonds such as anthracnose, Alternaria, brown rot, Rhizopus hull rot and scab.

In addition to its mode of action, PH-D works by interfering with chitin-building enzymes, thereby preventing cell wall construction. With this technique, PH-D is an ideal tool for a resistance management program.

Ideal for post-bloom

‘Tis the season when almonds are highly susceptible to disease. PH-D Fungicide is ideal for use during post-bloom. However, it also offers flexibility to be used throughout the summer months as well.





“Spring weather can jump-start all kinds of diseases in almond crops,” says Joe Vassios, Technical Service Lead, Specialty Crops for UPL. “To nip these diseases in the bud, it’s important for almond growers to walk their fields, look for disease symptoms and apply a dependable fungicide like PH-D to stop those diseases before they can become an issue.”

PH-D Fungicide quick facts

FRAC Group 19

Ideal for resistance management

Controls Anthracnose, Alternaria, brown rot, hull rot, scab and rust in almonds

Mixes well without affecting pH levels

4-hour REI

Derived from biological fermentation

Also approved for use on almonds, grapes, apples, lettuce, citrus and more

