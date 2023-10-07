AgNet Weekly: Tomato Suspension Agreement Pt 1

Should the U.S. terminate the tomato suspension agreement with Mexico? This agreement is intended to keep Mexico from flooding the U.S. market with underpriced tomatoes, however, some industry leaders say it’s not working, and the agreement needs to be terminated so Mexico can be held accountable. Others worry that terminating the agreement and making Mexico pay duties or fines for these tomatoes will lead to that nation sending us less product. They are against terminating the agreement. Host Sabrina Halvorson talked with leaders on both sides of the issue and will have both interviews for you in this two-part series.

Next week, we’ll hear from Michael Shadler with the Florida Tomato Exchange, who will explain Mexico’s tomato dumping and the effects on U.S. growers.

But this week, we’ll start with the interview Sabrina did first, which is with Lance Jungmeyer, President of the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas. The organization is against terminating the agreement. The association and its members help to ensure North America’s uninterrupted access to Mexican-grown fruits and vegetables.

