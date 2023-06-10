AgNet Weekly: Rebeckah Adcock, VP of US Government Relations, IFPA

The Senate Ag Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics, and Research held a hearing June 7 on how the farm bill works for Specialty Crop producers. The Vice President of U.S. Government Relations at the International Fresh Produce Association, Rebeckah Adcock, was in attendance. She joined Sabrina Halvorson afterward to discuss the association’s message to lawmakers about the farm bill.

