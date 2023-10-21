AgNet Weekly: Farmer in Favor of OFF Act

In a recent story for Southeast AgNet and AgNet West, Sabrina Halvorson talked with a representative of the National Cattlemens Beef Association on why they’re against the Opportunities for Fairness in Farming Act. The OFF Act would make some changes to checkoff organizations. After that aired, Sabrina heard from a farmer and organization leader who is in favor of the OFF Act and invited her to share her thoughts. In this episode, Sabrina is chatting with Angela Huffman, Vice President of Farm Action Fund. To keep everything clear on what the act actually says, here are links to the text:

Senate version (S.557)

House version (H.R. 1249)

To read the story with the NCBA, click here: NCBA: OFF Act a “Narrow-minded” View of Checkoffs

