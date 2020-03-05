Cathy Isom has information today about a native plant that works best for ground cover or a border. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Native Plant Best Used for Ground Cover or Border

Yarrow is a hardy perennial plant with flower heads made of dozens of tiny, tightly-packed clusters of blossom. It comes in many colors, such as pink, red, yellow – really, any shade possible. It’s the ideal choice as a ground cover or for a border in your garden. It’s also great for inviting pollinators. Not to mention, it is an aromatic herb that has healing properties you can use for dozens of ailments. And, Yarrow requires very little care once it is planted.

Wherever you plant yarrow, remember that it can become invasive, so you need to be in control of the plant. Pick a location that you don’t mind the plant growing a bit wild. Select a location that receives full sun to encourage compact growth and plenty of beautiful flowers. If you pick a place that has partial sun, yarrow plants get leggy. The best time to plant yarrow in your garden is in the spring or early summer. Make sure that the danger of the frost has passed.

Typically, you can harvest yarrow once it starts to blossom. If you want to use yarrow for medicinal purposes, collect both the leaves and flowers and use them fresh or dried.

Be sure to harvest the flowering stalks when they’re open. You can dry the blossoms by hanging them upside down in small bunches. You can use it dried or fresh in teas. Young yarrow leaves make a tasty addition to salads, and the plant is often used as a hop substitute in beer.

