One of the best supplements for your garden’s health is compost. While we may consider them to be trash, they provide a healthy snack for plants offering a one-two punch of nitrogen and calcium. The duo of used coffee grounds and eggshells are also helpful as mulch, an asset that liquid or powdered commercial fertilizer can’t offer. Rinse your eggshells immediately after cracking and shake them dry. Crush the shells as much as you can with your hands, seal the container shut and let its contents dry out in a sunny space, whether it’s next to a window or in a more discreet location outdoors.

When you brew coffee, let the grounds dry out in a small bowl for a few hours, and store them in a separate lidded container. Compile enough of each component to contribute a moderate amount to each hungry plant. Combine the two together, crush the eggshells by hand even more and sprinkle the mixture across the soil bed. Repeat the process every several months or at the start of a fresh growing season. The important thing is to not overdo it. Too much fertilizer can overwhelm and distress the plants.

How to Use Eggshells and Coffee Grounds as Compost