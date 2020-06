Farmers are being encouraged to develop liability waivers for on-farm tours and other activities. Executive Director of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, Tawny Tesconi recommends that growers meet with legal counsel to develop a waiver specific to their operation. Tesconi noted that as health officials begin allowing more on-farm tours, tastings, and other activities, growers would be best served by protecting themselves with a waiver.

