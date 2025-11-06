Nanette Simonian and California Women for Agriculture Take a Stand on Prop 50

The November 6 edition of the AgNet News Hour packed plenty of passion and perspective as hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill discussed everything from the FFA Golden Owl Awards to the fallout of Proposition 50, and featured an insightful interview with Nanette Simonian, President-Elect of the California Women for Agriculture (CWA).

The show began with a look at the FFA’s Golden Owl Award, which recognizes exceptional agricultural educators across California. Nominations are now open for the 2025–26 awards, a joint effort between Nationwide Insurance and the California Farm Bureau. “Without great ag teachers, there’s no FFA,” McGill said. “They’re the ones inspiring the next generation to love agriculture.” Each finalist will receive a plaque and $500, and the winning teacher will earn an additional $3,000 to support ag education in their community.

From there, Papagni and McGill tackled the hot-button topic of Proposition 50, which passed narrowly in California’s latest election. Both hosts expressed frustration with the measure, calling it “another case of misleading messaging.” Papagni warned that the new law could reshape political representation in a way that harms rural voices. “This will hurt the Central Valley,” he said. “It’s about power, not people.” McGill agreed, adding that the vote may trigger other states to redistrict in response.

To expand on that conversation, the hosts brought in Nanette Simonian, who serves as Marketing Development Manager for EarthSoft and was recently elected President of the California Women for Agriculture. A lifelong farmer and Fresno native, Simonian spoke candidly about CWA’s firm stance against Prop 50. “We already have a bipartisan redistricting system that works,” she said. “Prop 50 hands control to people who don’t understand agriculture — people from the coast making decisions for farmers in the Valley.”

Simonian, who comes from a multi-generational farm family, said her agricultural roots drive her passion for advocacy. “Farming isn’t just a job — it’s who we are,” she said. “It’s labor-intensive, complex, and deeply personal. You have to have it in your blood to understand it.” She emphasized that CWA will continue to fight for policies that protect farming families and preserve local control.

Beyond politics, Simonian also discussed her work with EarthSoft and their Seasol seaweed-based plant products, which improve stress tolerance and root development. She praised her colleagues Caroline and Greg, who work across the West Coast to support sustainable crop growth and share new technologies with independent consultants through groups like the Association of Applied IPM Entomologists (AAIE).

Simonian closed with a message of stewardship and education: “We need to teach the next generation why we farm the way we do. Whether it’s 4-H, FFA, or CWA, it’s all about preserving agriculture through knowledge.” Papagni summed up the interview with admiration: “Nanette is the definition of leadership — she’s living the values that keep California agriculture strong.”

