EPA Announces New Ag and Rural Affairs Office

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is establishing a new office to expand engagement opportunities with agricultural and rural communities. EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan announced the first-ever EPA Office of Agriculture and Rural Affairs during his remarks at Commodity Classic in Houston, Texas, on Friday. Commodity Classic is the largest farmer-led annual convention in the country and Regan is the first EPA Administrator in history to attend the event.

Administrator Regan made the announcement alongside U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. He said it represents the Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing commitment to improving environmental stewardship and economic opportunity for America’s farmers and ranchers, as well as strengthening the vitality of small towns and rural communities.

“Farmers and ranchers are crucial partners as we work together to deliver clean air, clear water, and climate solutions, all while playing the critical role of ensuring an abundant fiber, fuel and food supply,” Regan said. “With the launch of this new office, we are ensuring agricultural and rural stakeholders will continue to have a seat at the table for many years to come.”

In a news release, the EPA said the office will work in close coordination with agency’s program offices and regions to forge practical, science-based solutions that protect the environment while ensuring a vibrant and productive agricultural system. The new office will also collaborate with small, underserved towns and rural communities that are seeking federal investments in infrastructure upgrades and other community improvement opportunities. It will expand on the work of the Ag Advisor and increase coordination with a network of existing agriculture policy advisors in all ten EPA regional offices across the country.

Regan says the new office will facilitate closer coordination with relevant federal and state partners such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and state departments of agriculture. The office will also house EPA’s existing Farm, Ranch and Rural Communities Federal Advisory Committee (FRRCC). The Committee provides independent policy recommendations to Administrator Regan on a range of policies that impact agriculture and rural communities. Rod Snyder, who has served as Administrator Regan’s Senior Advisor for Agriculture since October 2021, will head the new office.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson and Rod Bain’s program here.

