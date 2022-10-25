ARC and PLC Programs Available for Enrollment

Producers have the opportunity to adjust or enroll in the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for the 2023 crop year. The programs are offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as safety net options for producers. Nearly 1.8 million ARC and PLC contracts were signed in 2021, with even more signed in the 2022 crop year. Producers will have until March 15, 2023, to enroll in either of the two programs.

“It’s that time of year for produces to consider all of their risk management options, including safety-net coverage elections through Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage,” Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Zach Ducheneaux said in a news release. “We recognize that market prices have generally been very good, but if the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, frequent catastrophic weather events and the Ukraine war have taught us anything, it’s that we must prepare for the unexpected. It’s through programs like ARC and PLC that FSA can provide producers the economic support and security they need to manage market volatility and disasters.”

ARC-County (ARC-CO) or PLC coverage provides crop-by-crop protection, while ARC-Individual (ARC-IC) protects an entire farming operation. Any changes a producer wishes to make to their enrollment will require a new contract to be signed. Some of the commodities covered through the programs include wheat, grain sorghum, long grain rice, medium and short grain rice, and seed cotton. USDA reminds producers that program elections and enrollments can impact eligibility for some crop insurance options.

FSA has begun issuing payments totaling more than $225 million to producers with 2021 crops that have triggered ARC or PLC payments. The ARC and PLC programs have paid out nearly $35 billion to producers since they were first authorized in the 2014 Farm Bill. Producers have both the Gardner-farmdoc Payment Calculator and the ARC and PLC Decision Tool available to help make enrollment decisions.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West