The U.S. Department of Agriculture slightly increased the estimate for U.S. cotton production for the 2019 crop is its May report. While the export forecast has not changed, ending stocks are expected to be 400,000 bales higher. Vice President of Economics and Policy Analysis for the National Cotton Council, Dr. Jody Campiche detailed what the world market looks like for cotton.

Listen to the radio report below.

World Market Projected to be Down on Cotton Prices

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West