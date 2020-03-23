‘We’ll all get through this, Together’: Joint Statement on Food Supplies from California Grocers Association and California Farm Bureau Federation

From the farm to the grocery store, every segment of California’s food distribution system is working conscientiously to fill any gaps and make sure consumers have reliable supplies of safe, affordable food and farm products.

As all of us come to terms with the impact of COVID-19 and the steps we must take to slow its spread, we have seen surging demand for a number of grocery items. That sudden, unexpected demand meant stores became depleted of some products. But we expect the system to correct itself as we adjust to the demands and ramp up supplies.

Assuring continued plentiful supplies of food and grocery products will require work, cooperation and patience from everyone along the supply line, including shoppers.

Farmers and ranchers continue to harvest and ship foods to market as usual. They have adjusted daily activities to keep themselves, their employees and their products safe.

People on farms and ranches, in packinghouses, processing plants, trucking firms and grocery stores, have been working diligently to harvest, pack, process, ship and stock the food and grocery products we all need. It’s a 24-hour-a-day job, and by working around the clock, we’re catching up with demand.

Food is plentiful and safe. The supply chain will replenish itself. There’s no need to buy more than you can use. We’ll all get through this, together.