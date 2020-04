A proposal from Governor Gavin Newsom that would pass COVID-19 costs onto employers was the top story this week. Groundwater Sustainability Plans in the San Joaquin Valley appear to be a bit overly optimistic in their approach to water management and direct payments to farmers and ranchers for losses incurred because of COVID-19 will be coming in the weeks ahead. For more agricultural news sent directly to your email, you can subscribe to the weekly newsletter.

