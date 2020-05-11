The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol has recently been added to the list of preferred fibers and materials from the Textile Exchange. The program will now be one of the 36 fibers and materials that are part of Textile Exchange’s Material Change Index. U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol Advisor Dr. Andrew Jordan said that being a part of the index will make U.S. cotton more attractive for brands and retailers.

“If we have a customer – whether it’s a brand or a retailer – that wants to showcase their contribution to whatever part of the environment you’re considering; whether it’s to meet the science-based targets of reducing climate change, whether it’s to reduce energy consumption for improvement in water use efficiency,” said U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol Advisor Dr. Andrew Jordan. “We can help provide the metrics that they need for writing their reports.”

Listen to the report below.

U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol Included in List of Preferred Fibers

