The California Kitchen: Smoked Quail with Chili Butter

Smoked Quail with Chili Butter

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Smoked Quail with Chili Butter with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

6 Quails TT S+P

Spice Mix 2 T Lemon Pepper 2 T Cajun Spice 1 T Dehydrated Garlic 2 T Dry Chive

For Basting 8 0z Melted Butter 2 T Cayenne Pepper



Smoked Quail with Chili Butter

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777