The California Kitchen: Smoked Quail with Chili Butter

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Smoked Quail with Chili Butter with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 6 Quails
- TT S+P
- Spice Mix
- 2 T Lemon Pepper
- 2 T Cajun Spice
- 1 T Dehydrated Garlic
- 2 T Dry Chive
- For Basting
- 8 0z Melted Butter
- 2 T Cayenne Pepper
