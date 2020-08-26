The California Kitchen: Roasted Corn Risotto

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Roasted Corn Risotto with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 C Arborio Rice
- 5 T Vegetable Oil
- 1 QT Chicken Stock
- 1 C Heavy Cream
- 1/2 C Parmesan Cheese
- TT S+P
Listen to Albert prepare Roasted Corn Risotto below.
