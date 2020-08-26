Roasted Corn Risotto

The California Kitchen: Roasted Corn Risotto

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Roasted Corn Risotto with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 1 C Arborio Rice
  • 5 T Vegetable Oil
  • 1 QT Chicken Stock
  • 1 C Heavy Cream
  • 1/2 C Parmesan Cheese
  • TT S+P

Listen to Albert prepare Roasted Corn Risotto below.

The Untamed Chef

