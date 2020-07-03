Caesar Dressing Untamed

The California Kitchen: Caesar Dressing Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Caesar Dressing Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 3 oil-packed anchovy fillets, chopped
  • 1 large garlic clove, chopped
  • ¾ teaspoon (or more) kosher salt
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • ¾ teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • ¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 3 tablespoons Parmesan, finely grated

Listen to Albert prepare Caesar Dressing Untamed below.

The Untamed Chef

