The California Kitchen: Caesar Dressing Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Caesar Dressing Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 3 oil-packed anchovy fillets, chopped
- 1 large garlic clove, chopped
- ¾ teaspoon (or more) kosher salt
- 1 large egg yolk
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- ¾ teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 3 tablespoons Parmesan, finely grated
Listen to Albert prepare Caesar Dressing Untamed below.
