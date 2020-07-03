The California Kitchen: Caesar Dressing Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Caesar Dressing Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

3 oil-packed anchovy fillets, chopped

1 large garlic clove, chopped

¾ teaspoon (or more) kosher salt

1 large egg yolk

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

¾ teaspoon Dijon mustard

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 tablespoons Parmesan, finely grated

Listen to Albert prepare Caesar Dressing Untamed below.

Caesar Dressing Untamed

