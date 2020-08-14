The California Kitchen: Broccolini Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Broccolini Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 2 Bunches of Broccolini
- 3 T Vegetable Oil
- 1/2 C Spanish Onion
- TT S+P
- 1 T Garlic
- 1/4 C White Wine
- 2 T Whole Butter
Listen to Albert prepare Broccolini Untamed below.
