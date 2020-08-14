In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Broccolini Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

2 Bunches of Broccolini

3 T Vegetable Oil

1/2 C Spanish Onion

TT S+P

1 T Garlic

1/4 C White Wine

2 T Whole Butter

Listen to Albert prepare Broccolini Untamed below.

The California Kitchen: Broccolini Untamed

