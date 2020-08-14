Broccolini Untamed

The California Kitchen: Broccolini Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Broccolini Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 2 Bunches of Broccolini
  • 3 T Vegetable Oil
  • 1/2 C Spanish Onion
  • TT S+P
  • 1 T Garlic
  • 1/4 C White Wine
  • 2 T Whole Butter

Listen to Albert prepare Broccolini Untamed below.

The Untamed Chef

