In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Blackened Pork Loin with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

2 T Oil

1/2 a whole Pork Loin

TT S+P

3 T Cajun Spice

3T Lemon Pepper

3 T Chive

1 C Apple Cider

1/4 C Sugar

Listen to Albert prepare Blackened Pork Loin below.

The California Kitchen: Blackened Pork Loin

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777