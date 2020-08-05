The California Kitchen: Blackened Pork Loin

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Blackened Pork Loin with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 2 T Oil
- 1/2 a whole Pork Loin
- TT S+P
- 3 T Cajun Spice
- 3T Lemon Pepper
- 3 T Chive
- 1 C Apple Cider
- 1/4 C Sugar
Listen to Albert prepare Blackened Pork Loin below.
