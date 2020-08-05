Blackened Pork Loin

The California Kitchen: Blackened Pork Loin

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

Blackened Pork Loin

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Blackened Pork Loin with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 2 T Oil
  • 1/2 a whole Pork Loin
  • TT S+P
  • 3 T Cajun Spice
  • 3T Lemon Pepper
  • 3 T Chive
  • 1 C Apple Cider
  • 1/4 C Sugar

Listen to Albert prepare Blackened Pork Loin below.

The California Kitchen: Blackened Pork Loin
The Untamed Chef

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777