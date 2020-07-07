The quickest growing veggies for the impatient gardener. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

When starting an edible garden it can be discouraging to wait for your homegrown bounty to be ready for harvest. Fortunately, there are a handful of veggies that will sprout up quickly in as little as 8 weeks.

Such as Arugula. After planting the seeds, seedings should start to emerge within 7 to 14 days. Bok Choy is usually ready to harvest within 45-60 days. Broccoli Rabe about 50-60 days. Cress, a unique and popular micro-green will germinate within a couple of days. Harvest as soon as leaves are about 2 inches in size. Kale is one of the most cold-tolerant plants on this list of fast-growing vegetables. Spring-planted kale often takes a little bit longer to mature than kale grown in the late summer or early fall. Radishes would be great for a kid’s garden because they can be harvested in as little as 3 weeks after planting. Spinach grows quickly in cool weather and will be ready to harvest within four to six weeks.

Listen to Cathy Isom's This Land of Ours program here.

