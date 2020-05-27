Summer heat is stressful for all plants from vegetable plants to your grass. During a heatwave there are a few problems that could happen in the garden. All of the moisture in the soil can evaporate, leading to plants wilting and, potentially, dying.

The scorching sun can burn your plants, especially after you water and leave droplets behind. And, high temperatures can cause plants to bolt before you have the opportunity to harvest them.

Help your plants by laying down an extra layer or organic mulch to slow down the evaporation process. Another option is to use shade cloth on your garden, which provides partial and temporary protection from the sun. If you can, move plants to a shadier location.

You should also temporarily stop fertilizing and harvest fruits and flowers before the heat hits. Let some fruits ripen up fully in your kitchen, giving your plants a much-needed break. During a heatwave, the best time to water is either in the evening as the sun starts to go down – and isn’t as intense – or the first thing in the morning.

Protect Your Garden from a Heatwave