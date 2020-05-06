Growing Matters: Label Rate and Applicator Training Importance

Using the exact label rate for products is vital for growers and applicators. The BeSure campaign from the Growing Matters Coalition is reminding the industry that not doing so can lead to ineffective treatments and even pesticide resistance. University of Florida Assistant Professor of Agronomy Brett Bultemeier emphasizes the importance of strictly adhering to the product label and proper application training.

Listen to Bultemeier’s full interview.

This was a message from the BeSure campaign brought to you by the Growing Matters Coalition, an initiative reminding farmers and applicators to follow stewardship best practices to protect pollinators and other wildlife. Visit growingmatters.org for more information.