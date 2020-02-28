Cathy Isom gives you a bit of information about growing edible roses. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Imagine you head out to your rose garden to snip off a few stems – not for your sweetheart, but for your dinner plate. It may sound strange, but growing edible roses is a time-honored tradition.

Roses aren’t just a pretty face – they’re an edible plant. You can consume the petals, leaves and the hips (fruits) in a variety of ways, from rosehip tea and grilled rose petals, to roasted rose stems. Older heirloom varieties are best for eating and for hips. Many of the newer hybrids have been developed to produce abundant flowers.

Look for roses that have been grown on their own roots and not grafted. Also, note that roses that are fragrant taste better. Growing edible roses is a worthwhile challenge. When planning a spot to grow your roses, make sure there’s plenty of sun and lots of air circulation. Choose varieties that are hardy and disease resistant.

You can plant roses anytime during the growing season, so long as they’re in the soil 8 weeks before the first frost. Roses like to dry out in between watering. Water deeply and in the morning. Do not use overhead watering because it encourages fungal diseases.

I’m Cathy Isom…