Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering how employers are adjusting to COVID-19 issues, how the coronavirus is impacting farmers who sell their products directly to consumers at farmers’ markets and how American Farmland Trust’s Farmer Relief Fund is looking to help. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.