Farm City Newsday Monday, 04-13-20

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering how California Citrus Mutual is helping the industry protect its workers, also the proposed permanent wildfire smoke rule is available for comment and we’ve got all the details on how you can participate. Also in today’s show, we discuss the newly proposed California Farmworker COVID-19 Relief Package. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.