Farm City Newsday Friday, 08-14-20

Today’s Farm City Newsday has reports from Brian German on the HLB-positive Asian citrus psyllid found in a southern California commercial citrus grove and how that isn’t necessarily surprising. Danielle Leal talks with our friends at Bayer about bee health and best pollinator practices with National Honeybee Day being tomorrow. Taylor Hillman talks with the California Walnut Board about how growers can receive direct payments from USDA now as their commodity was recently added to the group one payments of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. We also have the latest episode of the Making Sense of Biologicals campaign which discusses mating disruption and pheromone use.