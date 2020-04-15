Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall Named to Economic Revival Group

WASHINGTON – April 15, 2020 – American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall will join the Great American Economic Revival Industry Group focused on agriculture. President Donald Trump created 17 groups to help shape plans to reopen the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following statement may be attributed to American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall:

“I’m honored to have been chosen by President Trump to join the Great Economic Revival Industry group focusing on agriculture. America’s farmers and ranchers are deeply committed to feeding the nation during this crisis, but there are mounting challenges threatening their ability to keep putting food on Americans’ tables.

“The lost food service and restaurant market due to the COVID-19 shutdown hit America’s farm families hard. The prices paid to farmers and ranchers have spiraled down, and in some cases, demand has disappeared, despite empty grocery shelves. No one is more eager than farmers to get the economy humming again. It’s imperative that we do this in a manner that keeps our families, neighbors, coworkers and communities safe.

“We look forward to working with fellow agricultural leaders and the Trump administration to ensure healthy, affordable food continues to be available to families across the country and farmers are able to hold on as we return to some sense of normalcy in America.”

Background:

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic:

Almost all row crop commodity futures have fallen by double-digit percentages.

Milk futures have fallen by around 30%

Live cattle futures are down 29%

Hog futures have fallen 39%