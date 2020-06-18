Now three weeks into the application period for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, nearly 20 percent of the $16 billion in direct payments being made available has been dispersed. The program is providing direct assistance to producers of multiple commodities who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Vice President of Washington Operations for the National Cotton Council, Reece Langley describes how the program will provide relief for the entire cotton supply chain.

Listen to the radio report below.

Details of How CFAP is Assisting Cotton Industry

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West