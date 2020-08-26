Container Gardening Ideas to Liven Things Up this Fall

Some container gardening ideas that are sure to liven things up this your Fall. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by Marla Schnee from Pixabay

If you’re in the mood to change things up in the garden this year, get creative with seasonal favorites like mums, flowering kale, and pansies. There are also many dynamic annuals, perennials and tall grasses that also make great fall container plants. And, Fall also brings many colorful leaves so you don’t have to rely on flowers alone.

You could also make use of your fall harvest such as gourds and mini-squash, for example. By placing each in a container and surrounding them with frost tolerant coral bells and Swish Chard.

A beautiful Halloween-inspired container could consist of Silver Sage, Frosted Curls’ sedge, black pansies and long lasting ornamental orange hot peppers.

When choosing your container, consider a brightly colored pot to help bring some extra oomph to a gray winter day, and select plants with foliage or stems with similar or contrasting hues. In each design, use at least one plant with height, one with bright colors, and one with bold textures.

