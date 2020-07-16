Community Members Encouraged to Support UC ANR Funding

Community members are being encouraged to show their support for the University of California Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources (UC ANR) With Governor Gavin Newsom’s signing of the state budget at the end of June, General Funds for UC ANR were cut by nearly 13 percent. The original budget proposal had included a five percent increase for the department, however the pandemic made it necessary to cut funding for nearly every state agency as well as the UC system. There is hope that Congress will be providing funding support to address the new budget shortfalls within the UC system.

Community members are being asked to show their support for UC ANR, by calling their congressional representatives and asking them to support the critical service that UC ANR provides for the state. To assist the department through the fiscal challenges, the next COVID-19 supplemental bill will need to include direct investments to states and additional funding for agricultural research and cooperative extension.

Listen to the radio report below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West