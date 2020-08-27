Colorful Container Gardening Ideas for Your Fall Garden

Some colorful container gardening ideas that go beyond just flowers for your fall garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

This is the time of year when flowers are fleeting, but you can keep the show going all season long by choosing fall container plants with different foliage that are colorful, textural, and can take a little frost. And, they will be dependable anchors for fall pots.

Try Purple Lacinato kale, orange sedge, Sundance Mexican orange blossom, Sorbet viola, and Stoplight foamy bells. Try accents with colorful twigs, from red twig dogwoods to wintergreen.

You could even add a little paint to them for even more color, and use a tall, narrow container to heighten the effect.

Most grasses look great in pots. Purple fountaingrass and blue fescue create a lovely contrast for pink mums and yellow strawflower.

Small containers are great accents because you can easily move them around for parties, to fill gaps in the garden, or just to change up your landscape’s look.

Another secret to great container gardens is to combine live plants with dried ones.

