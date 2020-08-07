The best late season tomato varieties to grow in your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by Mary Pahlke from Pixabay

Growing tomatoes later in the season ensures you still have something to look forward to at the end of the summer. Late season varieties are those that produce a harvest 80 to 100 days after planting. They provide a nice bit of overlap with your main season tomatoes and fill the void left when your early-season tomatoes stop producing.

Late season varieties are planted at the beginning of the gardening season, right along with your main season tomatoes. They need plenty of time to mature. These varieties are Amana Orange, Big Rainbow, Brandywine, Cherokee Purple, Hillbilly, Hugh’s, Japanese Black Trifele, Mortgage LIfter, and Ponderosa Pink.

Many of these late-season varieties are ideal for those gardeners with a long growing season. Gardeners with a short season may end up with frost before they’re able to get a harvest from some of these varieties, so keep your first frost date in mind when choosing late season tomato varieties.

