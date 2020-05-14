USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service released its 2020 Subjective Almond Forecast, and it showed an over 17 percent increase in production over last season. Almond Board of California President and CEO Richard Waycott said a number like that could be eye-opening, but growth should be expected. An increase in bearing acreage and better yields per acre around the state drives that growth.

Any increase in supply makes the market look at demand. In this interview, Waycott also gives AgNet West a look at the current almond position report, which has varied in different areas but overall remains secure from diversification.

Listen to Waycott’s full interview.

Almond Update: New Acreage, Better Yields Fuels Big Jump in Almond Forecast

