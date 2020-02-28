Ag Innovation Conference to Highlight Comprehensive Crop Care

Early registration is still available for the upcoming Ag Innovations Conference. The 4th Ag Innovations Conference and trade show will focus on comprehensive crop care, introducting new technologies for growers. The event is being held at the Veteran’s Memorial Community Center in Santa Maria this year, on Wednesday, March 18.

The purpose of the AIC series is to introduce new technologies to the grower community by speakers from universities, research organizations, the grower community, and the agriculture input industry. The conference will cover a wide range of topics including microalgae in agriculture, regulatory, commercial, and social elements in the new integrated pest management model, the future of microbial augmentation in agriculture, and agricultural use of artificial intelligence for forecasting and decision making.

The full agenda and registration information is available at the UCANR website.

Listen to the report below.

Modern Ag Report ~ 02-28-2020

